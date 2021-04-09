AS lockdown starts to ease, some of our most popular outdoor venues are starting to open their doors to visitors once again.

Like spring flowers, we are slowly starting to see what are hopefully the green shoots of recovery following months of lockdown.

Some have managed to reopen for the Easter holidays after Covid restrictions were eased in March.

The Marks hall Estate, between Coggeshall and Greenstead Green, has been staging Easter family trails, giving youngsters the chance to hunt for 50 wooden Easter egg clues in the Arboretum, while parents enjoy the grounds in full spring bloom.

The trails run until this Sunday from 10am to 5pm and admission fees apply.

For detailed information go to markshall.org.uk.

Beeleigh Abbey Gardens, near Maldon, are also gearing up to open again this year.

Picture: Ryan Gibson

They boast three acres of peaceful gardens in a historic countryside setting.

The remains of the 12th Century abbey are now incorporated into the 17th Century private residence, and mature trees on the northern boundary give way to a tidal stretch of the River Chelmer.

The first open day is in April 23 as part of the National Gardens Scheme, when visitors can enjoy primroses, daffodils and tulips, together with camellias, magnolias and fruit blossom.

For details call 07506 867122.

There is more seasonal fun at Hedingham Castle with free Covid-safe Easter trails in the beautiful grounds for children, who will receive a chocolate egg at the end.

The venue is open only for local visitors and tickets must be booked online in advance. A two-adult family includes admission for up to five children and a one-adult family ticket oncludes entry for up to six under-18-year-olds.

The trails run on selected dates until April 25 and the castle is open from 11am to 2pm.

For more details visit hedinghamcastle.co.uk.

Langford's Museum of Power is not expected to reopen until May 17 but the tea room is expected to open outdoors this Sunday.