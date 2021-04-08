AN elderly cyclist has suffered a serious head injury following a suspected collision in Clacton.

The man, aged in his 70s, was hurt following a crash in Wellesley Road at about 3pm on Tuesday, April 6.

He was treated at a nearby surgery before being taken to hospital for further care.

Essex Police is now looking to trace a man who helped him to seek medical treatment.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are looking to trace a person who helped a man in his 70s into Green Elms Health Centre.

"It is believed that a short time before, the man had been riding a bike along Wellesley Road when a collision occurred between himself and a car.

"The man suffered serious head injuries and after his initial assessment by doctors, was taken to hospital for further treatment.

"We are looking to identify the person who helped the cyclist into the medical centre and are appealing for any other witnesses who may have seen the incident."

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area is asked to call 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk quoting incident 704 of April 6.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.