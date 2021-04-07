FOUR burglars armed with a machete attacked a woman in her home during a terrifying raid in Clacton.
The woman, in her 40s, was assaulted after the men entered her home in Cavendish Drive, Clacton, yesterday.
A spokesman for Essex Police said one the men is thought to have had a machete.
He said: "We are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary.
"The victim answered a knock on her door at around 10.20pm last night, Tuesday 6 April.
"Four men then entered the property and the woman was assaulted.
"It is believed that one man was armed with a machete.
"They carried out a messy search of the bedroom, but were disturbed by other occupants, and they left the scene.
"Our detectives are keen to trace a light-coloured Volkswagen Passat estate that was in the area at the time.
"If were in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have CCTV or dashcam footage which would have been covering Flatford Drive, please get in touch."
Read more:
- Family of Clacton man given weeks to live raise £10k for treatment
- Hundreds donate to fundraiser for late Essex firefighter's family
- Tour de Tendring given green light for 2021
Witnesses can call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/61283/21.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.