A FUNDRAISING page set up to support the family of a late firefighter has generated nearly two-thirds of its target thanks to more than 600 supporters.
Aston Everett, of Little Oakley, suffered a brain aneurysm while working for the Urban Search and Rescue crew in Lexden on January 2.
Despite the best efforts of the firefighters on duty, the paramedics who responded, and hospital staff, the 54-year-old died three days later.
The devoted husband and father-of-three had worked for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service for 16 years, serving Clacton and Dovercourt’s fire stations.
He was revered for his high standards, principles and dedication.
Aston’s friend and colleague, watch manager Ben Turner, subsequently launched a fundraising drive to raise £32,000 and help Aston’s family.
It has since generated just shy of £20,000 in donations after a staggering 658 friends, family members, colleagues, and members of the community supported the campaign.
To donate visit tinyurl.com/29sf5eyy.