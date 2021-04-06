A SECTION of the A12 will be closed for four nights for resurfacing works.

The northbound carriageway from Junction 27, A133 Spring Lane, to Junction 29, Ardleigh Crown, is closing between 8pm and 4am tonight.

The closure will be enforced between those two times until Friday.

Highways England has set up a diversion via the A133 and Ipswich Road to rejoin the A12 at Junction 29.

To find out more visit Highways England's website.