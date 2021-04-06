AN animal safe haven which has been shut for most of the coronavirus pandemic and struggled financially will not be reopening next week.
Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows, and a variety of other species for about 27 years.
Founded by Carol Jacobs, the charitable organisation relies heavily on donations from the public, which are usually raised from open days held at the sanctuary.
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis these events have been unable to go ahead, but the site has been helped by contributions from dedicated supporters.
From next Monday, the sanctuary will officially be allowed to reopen, after the Government revealed it will ease more lockdown restrictions on April 12.
Despite this, bosses at Greenland Grove have said they will remain closed for the time being as they prepare for the always trickier winter months.
Carol said: “Unfortunately, we have no plans to have any open days in the immediate future. We are busy doing work to make winter easier.
“Rest assured though we will be delighted to see you all and show you what we have achieved as soon as we are ready, and the sanctuary is safe for visitors.”