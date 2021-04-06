ASYMPTOMATIC residents living in Tendring are being reminded they can now pick-up coronavirus tests from several collection points across the district.

Last month Essex County Council revealed 21 of its libraries would be stocking thousands of lateral flow test kits for people without symptoms.

Since then residents have been able to collect two boxes of seven tests from the likes of Harwich Library, Clacton Library and Manningtree Library.

The scheme enables not displaying the usual Covid-19 warning signs, such as persistent coughing and a high temperature, to conduct regular testing at home.

Anyone in a bubble or household with children aged zero to 18 should continue to choose the online direct option to get their tests delivered to their home.

Tendring Council has now urged residents to utilise the availability and efficiency of the self-test kits and the library initiative.

A spokesman said: “One third of people don’t get symptoms of coronavirus and even if you have had the vaccine, you can still spread the virus.

“If you cannot work from home or are meeting others following the rule of six consider testing using the lateral flow test kits.

“There are collection points at Harwich Library, Clacton Library and Manningtree Library.”

Other collection points across Essex and opening hours can be found by visiting essex.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk