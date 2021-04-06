A HOLLYWOOD actor and Golden Globe winning actress were spotted filming near Maldon over the bank holiday weekend.

The Essex Serpent, a Victorian drama in production for Apple TV+, has been shot on locations in Alresford and Maldon.

On Monday, Tom Hiddleston was seen walking through smoke sporting fake blood on his cheek during a dramatic scene being filmed in Tollesbury

In video footage you can see him walking from right to left through the smoky scene.

The film star, 40, wore a dark brown coat along with a black jumper and brown trousers for the shoot as he plays Will Ransome, the trusted leader of the local community.

He is best known for playing Loki in various Marvel films.

Also in the scene was Golden Globe winner Claire Danes, who acts as newly widowed Cora as part of the adaptation of Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel.

Having been released from an abusive marriage, Cora relocates from London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Cora is immediately enthralled and convinced that what the villagers think is a magical beast may be a previously undiscovered species.

Filming taking place in the Hythe, Maldon. Image: John Guiver

Claire Danes donned a flowing red dress while shooting on location on the marshes in the picturesque village.

Maldon District Council confirmed filming has been taking place in the district.

In a statement the council said: “We are delighted the production company has chosen the Maldon district as one of their locations for a new six part drama.

“We have an enviable reputation for being extremely film friendly and this production follows in the footsteps of many others who have filmed here.

You can make out Tom Hiddleston in the far right, sporting a brown coat

“They will be operating in line with the Government’s guidelines which legally permits them to undertake Covid-secure film and television production.

“They have a sizeable base on Promenade Park, and they will minimise any disruption during their filming and ensure safety can be maintained at all times.”