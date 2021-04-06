THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen 60 per cent in the past week.
There were just 3 additional case reported in the district on Monday, bringing the number to 34 for the seven days to April 5, a decrease of 60.5 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 38.9 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There were no Covid death reported in the district on Monday.
The total for the past seven days is 1 - up from 0 in the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 568.
Colchester has seen 57 new cases in the past seven days. The infection rate in the borough is now 29.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The Essex average is 21.2 cases per 100,000 people.