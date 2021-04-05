AN independent movie is set to finally be relaunched this summer after the coronavirus pandemic hampered is promotional run.
Lucas and Albert, a comedy gangster film set against the backdrop of Tendring, was premiered at a red-carpet event at Clacton’s Century Cinema in September 2019.
The feature, written by Anthony Longhurst, from Thorpe-le-Soken, and Robert Putt, follows two ageing hitmen who are forced into doing one final job.
Its release and subsequent promotion was disrupted following the outbreak of Covid-19, so plans were announced to re-release it in January.
Following the implementation of the third national lockdown, however, the plug was once again pulled on the cinematic event and award-nominated flick.
In line with the gradual easing of restrictions, Mr Longhurst has now revealed a special relaunch screening is due to take place on June 17 at the Princes Theatre.
Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased now by visiting princestheatre.co.uk or calling the box office on 01255 686633.