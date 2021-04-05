AN animal safe haven partnered up with a popular seaside gym for a fundraising and heart-pumping walk along the seafront.

Volunteers and staff at both The National Animal Welfare Trust, in Clacton, and Anytime Fitness, in North Road tackled a pier to pier walk on Sunday.

Setting off from Walton Pier, they embarked on a sunny stroll to Clacton Pier in staggered groups of six in order to adhere with coronavirus restrictions.

Supporters of the non-profit organisation, gym-goers and tail-wagging pooches also joined the relaxing 10km walk.

To take part every walker had to donate a minimum of £5 to the National Animal Welfare Trust, and in return they received a seven day pass at Anytime Fitness.

In total the saunter generated more than £300 for the National Animal Trust, which will now go towards helping abandoned and stray animals.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Thank you to everyone who came along and took part in the challenge for our cause.

“And a huge thank you to Anytime Fitness Clacton for organising this event and helping raise money for our animals.”