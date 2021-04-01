A FAMILY-RUN farm is finally preparing to welcome back excited children and families after their reopening plans were delayed.
Hasty’s Adventure Farm, in West Road, Clacton, will open its doors on April 12 in line with the Government’s further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Owners of the attraction had wanted to relaunch on March 29, a date from which groups of up to six people have been able to meet outdoors.
But after going to the effort of repurposing the site as an outdoor play area and moving their animals off-site, they were warned they could face fines if they opened.
As a result of the area being ruled as not complying with the roadmap, owner Penny Smith said she was disappointed to not be welcoming back customers.
After issuing refunds for tickets they had sold to families looking to visit the farm during the Easter holidays, bosses have now confirmed the farm will open on April 12.
To find out more visit hastys.co.uk.