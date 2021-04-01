A RESORT famed for its lengthy pier, wildlife, beach huts and spanning cliffs has been dubbed one of the best coastal towns to visit outside of London.
Walton has long been a popular tourist attraction for day-trippers from afar and residents living in nearby towns such as Clacton and Frinton.
Its appeal has now been recognised as part of a listicle put together by global culture and travel magazine and website Timeout.
Within the article, entitled ‘The Best Seaside Towns to Visit Near London’ Walton is praised as a “laidback wildlife haven lined with golden sandy beaches.”
The town is also celebrated for it “rustic seaside” qualities, the colourful beach huts, historic Naze Tower glorious estuary backwaters.
The list is comprised of 16 towns in total and also includes the likes of Manningtree, Leigh-on-Sea, Brighton, and Eastbourne.
To view the full-list visit timeout.com/london/travel/quaint-seaside-towns-to-visit-this-summer.
