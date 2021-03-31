THERE will be no changes to waste and recycling collections over the April bank holiday weekend.
Previously a bank holiday would have meant changes to households’ collection days, but with the new waste service which fully rolled out during the summer of 2019 this will no longer happen.
Households should therefore keep to their current collection day – even if it is on a bank holiday.
A spokesman for Tendring Council, said this was an important to remind residents of this change from previous years.
“For many years now bank holidays have impacted on waste collection days, so we are reminding residents that this is no longer the case,” he said.
As part of the waste service, bank holidays will not impact collections at all, except for over the Christmas/New Year period.
Specific advice for the festive season will be given closer to the time.