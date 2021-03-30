A FLOOD alert has been issued for the Essex coastline.

The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covers the area from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.

The service said there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 1pm and 3pm today (Tuesday, March 30).

The service said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray. The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded."

The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Clacton of 2.71mAODN at 2pm, which is 0.05m above tide tables, wind Force 2, South South Easterly. (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more information refer to local tide tables).

The service added: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

This information was last updated at 9.50am on Tuesday.