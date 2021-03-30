POLICE responding to an incident discovered more than 700 cannabis plants in Clacton.
Officers from Clacton's Local Policing Team were called in Dudley Road on Saturday to deal with a reported crime.
But after arriving at the scene they found hundreds of plants at the property.
A spokesman for the team said: "The local policing team responded to an incident in Dudley Road and upon attendance more than 700 cannabis plants were found in the property.
"One suspect arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs."
Discovered - police found 700 cannabis plants in Clacton. Picture: Essex Police Tendring
The incident comes after police raided another property in Frinton on Friday.
The spokesman added: "The team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Old Way.
"Officers found dried cannabis plants and evidence that there had been a large-scale cannabis set up.
"Enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it.
"If you have any information about drugs supply in your community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action."
Raid - police executed a warrant at a property in Frinton. Picture: Essex Police Tendring
Contact Essex Police on 101 or via its essex.police.uk and quote crime incident number 0138 of March 26.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.