CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed funding to support the safe return of high streets in Tendring.

Councils in the regions are set to benefit from £6.1million of funding from the Welcome Back Fund, announced by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The fund will be used by councils to invest in street planting, parks, green spaces and seating areas around high streets, install signs and floor markings to encourage social distancing and remove graffiti.

Mr Watling said funding worth £196,110 will be handed to Tendring Council.

He added: “I know how difficult it has been for businesses on our high streets over the last year.

“Their struggles were illustrated clearly in the results of my Covid Recovery Survey which closed at the beginning of the month.

“I am determined to secure them all the help they need to recover.

“The Welcome Back fund will help our high streets to reopen safely and successfully this summer as restrictions lift.

“This will ensure that our high streets have the support they need as we move into recovery, and build back better from the pandemic.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said confirmation of the funding was received last week, and officers would be looking at the details.

“We will carefully consider how we can use this funding to make improvements across our district and maximise benefits for local people,” he added.