A BENCH has been installed in a bid to help tackle loneliness and encourage conversation.

As part of a mental health initiative, the ‘happy to chat seat’ can be found in Thorrington play area, following the village’s parish council applying for a grant.

It comes after another successful installation in Brightlingsea, with two more to follow at Alresford and St Osyth.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: What a kind initiative. Image: Alan GogginWhat a kind initiative. Image: Alan Goggin

Essex county councillor Alan Goggin praised the initiative, he said: “I was delighted to see the second seat has now been installed in Thorrington.

“It is open to all but especially anybody lonely who would welcome a conversation. It’s a good use of the grant.

“This could have a positive effect for anybody with a mental health issue.”