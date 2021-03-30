A BENCH has been installed in a bid to help tackle loneliness and encourage conversation.
As part of a mental health initiative, the ‘happy to chat seat’ can be found in Thorrington play area, following the village’s parish council applying for a grant.
It comes after another successful installation in Brightlingsea, with two more to follow at Alresford and St Osyth.
Essex county councillor Alan Goggin praised the initiative, he said: “I was delighted to see the second seat has now been installed in Thorrington.
“It is open to all but especially anybody lonely who would welcome a conversation. It’s a good use of the grant.
“This could have a positive effect for anybody with a mental health issue.”