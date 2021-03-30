ESSEX’S public health chief has warned that cases of Covid-19 will increase following the easing of restrictions... and urged all adults to get vaccinated.

Dr Mike Gogarty, director of public health at Essex County Council, said infection rates amongst children were on the rise but vaccinations will protect those at risk.

He said: “The position in Tendring at the moment is that case rates are going up - that is largely due to an outbreak in secondary school children.

“At the moment in Tendring the rates in secondary school children are about 500 per 100,000 people.

“The rate in over 60s is less than ten per 100,000 people – about one fiftieth of that of the school age group.

“The important thing is that rates are dropping in that older group – that’s the group we want to protect and hopefully don’t end up in hospital.”

Tendring was hit hard by the faster-spreading Kent strain of Covid-19 in January as it had relatively little exposure to the original Covid-19 virus, which meant residents were more susceptible.

But due to its elderly population, a large percentage of the population in north Essex has already had its first of two doses of the Covid jab.

“The lesson here is that everyone needs to get vaccinated,” added Dr Gogarty.

“The rate is increasing in schools because the pupils are exposed to each other.

“When lockdown is released everyone will be exposed to everybody and infection rates are going to go up – and they could go up quite a lot.

“But the reality is that as long as we are vaccinated, that won’t be a problem.

”I suspect we will continue to have high rates, but the vulnerable will be OK.

“There isn’t going to be herd immunity. The only way to be safe is to be vaccinated.

“We don’t know how good the vaccine will be at stopping the spread of the virus, but it is good at stopping people from getting ill.”

Dr Gogarty said decision on lifting lockdown was the responsibility of central Government, but added: “The lockdown absolutely won’t be lifted any sooner.”

He called on people, especially those who go out to work, to get tested for the virus regularly - and to isolate if they return a positive result.

He added that County Hall is “rethinking” its financial support to help as many people as possible - and that the scheme will be “more generous” than the national one.

The infection rate has risen for Tendring is 60.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Colchester’s infection rate now stands at 44.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The Essex average is 34.1 cases per 100,000 people.