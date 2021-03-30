THE countdown has started to when Clacton Pier will be able to reopen its outdoor attractions to the public.

With less than two weeks to go, preparations are continuing across the landmark attraction to ensure everything is in place for the big day on April 12.

These include the reintroduction of sales of an annual ride pass.

From April 12 – according to the Government’s roadmap - the pier’s Boardwalk Bar will be able to serve food and drink at its outside seating area.

Then on Saturday, April 17, the ride deck will be in business for the first time since last year.

Managing director Billy Ball said that it has been a busy time during lockdown with a number of projects taking place.

“It has all been about getting ready for a phased reopening beginning on April 12 and then the indoor attractions will be available from May 17, should nothing change in the regulations in the meantime,” he said.

“It is hoped that permission for our new observation wheel will be granted as the application goes through the planning process with Tendring Council, and we will have the new Looping Star roller coaster in place for the school summer holidays.

“It has been a long hard winter for everyone in our industry, but we are now looking forward to what we do best and offering fun and entertainment to ages.

“We are sure families will want to get back out enjoying themselves and we are anticipating a bumper summer provided the roadmap doesn’t change.”

The new-style Annual Ride Pass, which costs £49.99, is returning by popular demand and provides free unlimited rides whenever the ride deck is open.

It also includes discounts at 13 other outlets on the site, including Discovery Bay soft play and Skull Point adventure golf.

“We have listened to our customers who have been in contact on social media throughout the pandemic,” added Mr Ball.

“While existing annual passes remained valid, we were not selling new ones last year but they are now back.”

He said a cleaning programme has also been carried out and will continue, along with sanitisation stations and social distancing.

Mr Ball said it is the pier’s 150th birthday in July and he hopes it will be a great year for the business overall.

He added that any new job opportunities will appear on the pier's website at www.clactonpier.co.uk.