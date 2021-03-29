A POLICE force has stressed additional powers were only given to officers to protect those attending a vigil.
Essex Police officers operating in a section of Frinton were tasked with conducting patrols on Friday evening from Pole Barn Lane down to the Esplanade.
As part of the increased presence, officers used further stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
This meant they could stop and search people for dangerous objects and weapons without having to have a reasonable suspicion.
Some residents suggested the order had been put in place to shut down a vigil being held in memory of a school boy.
The police, however, has said the powers were actually agreed to protect attendees.
The force is said to have believed a gang with weapons was intending on intruding on the event.
A spokeswoman said: “We do not believe those individuals made it to Frinton, so everything went off as peacefully as it could.
“We did not arrest anyone, and we didn’t find weapons.
“This was absolutely not put in place to police the vigil.
“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, at what was undoubtedly a very emotional event.”
