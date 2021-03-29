Poll cards have been delivered to almost 120,000 voters across Tendring – with residents asked to check if they have theirs.

The initial delivery of cards has now been completed, and residents who have not received one are asked to check they are registered to vote.

Voters will be taking to the polls on 6 May to elect the Essex Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Essex County Council members, and two Tendring district councillors – in the Eastcliff, and West Clacton & Jaywick Sands wards.

The deadline for voter registration for the upcoming elections is Monday, April 19, and you can register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or call the TDC Electoral Services team.

Anyone who is registered and does not have a poll card should contact Tendring Council’s Electoral Services team on 01255 686575.

Residents who want to vote by post must apply by 5pm on Tuesday, April 20.

Applications for proxy votes must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 27.

Ian Davidson, the returning officer for Tendring, urged people to check their poll cards.

“If you’ve received yours then great – please make sure you read it and double check where you’re voting, if you’re not voting by post. Your polling station may have changed,” Mr Davidson said.

“If you’ve not received a poll card and believe you should have then please let us know. And if you’re not yet registered to vote but want to apply, then please spend a few moments now and we can sort the rest for you.”