Police are working hard to identify the owners of 83 suspected stolen dogs.

The hounds were all found during a raid near Ipswich earlier this month.

It is thought the dogs' original owners could be scattered around the East of England, with some potentially in Essex.

A total of six people were arrested in connection with the police raid and have since been released on bail.

Suffolk Police says it has been inundated with emails and messages from pet owners who have had their dogs stolen.

It says it will be responding to all enquiries but has warned it could take some time to establish the original owners of all of the dogs.

A spokesman added: "This is likely to be a complex ongoing inquiry, which includes being able to establish the ownership of the dogs we have found.

“A large proportion of the dogs are not easily identifiable in terms of where they originate from.

"At this stage our primary focus is to continue to try to identify them.

“We will seek to do that in various ways, although this may take some time.”