NO new Covid-related deaths have been reported in Tendring in the past week.
Figures show there were an additional 5 cases reported in the district on Sunday, bringing the number to 98 for the seven days to March 29, an increase of 66.1 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has risen from 43.7 on Friday to 63.5 cases per 100,000 people - although the figure is massively below the 1,269 cases per 100,000 people recorded on January 8.
There was no Covid deaths (deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test) reported in the district on Sunday.
It means there have been no Covid deaths in the district for the past seven days.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 567.
Colchester has seen a 10.5 per cent decrease in the number of weekly cases, with 77 new cases reported in the past seven days.
There were no new deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the total number for the past seven days to one - a decrease of 75 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate in the borough is now 46.7 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 36.8 cases per 100,000 people.