A SEAL that had net caught around its neck has been rescued from a beach in Walton.

A dog walker called for the aid of the British Drivers Marine Life Rescue after discovering the animal at the town's Naze.

Kevin Tappenden found the injured animal while walking his our two dogs on Saturday morning.

Injury - a net had been caught around the seal's neck

His wife Mandy said: ""It appeared to have been caught up and had something stuck around its neck.

"He called the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity and waited until they arrived.

"The tide was coming in and was almost high tide, but they managed to get into a cage and take away."

"They said she had probably been caught in nets when young and where it had grown, it cut deeper and deeper into its neck.

"Hopefully she will be released back as soon as well enough."

British Drivers Marine Life Rescue said: "Our medics in Essex attended this seal at Walton.

The seal had a 'severe entanglement' around its neck. Picture: BDMLR Medics

"The seal had a severe entanglement around its neck, which had cut all the way through to the seals blubber

"Fortunately, our medics manged to help the seal and it was relayed to the local rehab centre for treatment."

"Thanks to the medics who helped this seal."

Residents should refrain from touching sea creatures, pouring water on the animal or trying to put it back in the sea.

If you discover a stranded marine mammal you should call the Essex Wildlife Trust The Naze straight away on 01255 679379 with accurate details and location.

The information will then be sent onto the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team.