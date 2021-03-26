A MAN has been jailed for life after murdering his friend with his van in a “drink-fuelled rage”.

Craig Garton, 42, had been drinking with Dean Clark, 41, in the Blacksmiths Arms pub, in The Street, Little Clacton, on February 7 last year.

The pair were kicked out of the pub, where they were regulars, after they got into an argument with each other.

Garton, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, drove away in his van but quickly returned to "sort matters out".

They continued their argument, which spiralled into a fight that left Garton bleeding from the head.

Victim - Dean Clark

Garton again got into his van to drive away, but was angered after realising he was bleeding and drove towards Mr Clark, stopping just short.

Garton then reversed his van and drove at him again, this time hitting him, and dragging him along the road until the van collided with a bus stop in London Road

Mr Clark suffered 47 separate injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene and Garton was arrested a short time later.

When questioned the Garton told officers: “I went out for a few drinks and ended up killing my mate."

Garton admitted manslaughter, but denied murder, claiming he believed he had only ‘clipped’ Mr Clark.

But earlier this month a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found him guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared at the court on Friday and must serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

He was also disqualified from driving, once released, for three years.

Jailed - Craig Garton

Mr Clark’s partner Emma paid tribute to the car salesman and father-of-four as "kind, generous and fun".

In a victim impact statement, she added: “Dean was my best friend, my world, my security and protection and without him I’m lost.

"I have never felt so lonely as I do now. I miss him every day and have no idea how to live without him.

"Dean had everything to live for and we loved being a family.

“He lived for his children and wanted to give them everything they needed.

"Our children have been robbed of their father and have to grow up with a huge hole in their lives."

She added that their daughter had been sleeping on the sofa next to her father's ashes throughout the trial.

"Every day I have to drive past the scene of the murder," she added.

"I'll never be able to just pop to the shops without being reminded of the horrendous and traumatic incident that Dean went through on the night he died."

Paul Mendelle, defending, said Garton had no intention to kill his friend.

Scene - London Road, Little Clacton

He added: “These men were friends and there’s nothing to suggest in this argument that arose very suddenly that there was any intention to kill.

“This was an intention to cause really serious harm - there was no premeditation.

“This arose very suddenly and very unexpectedly.”

Judge Morgan said he accepted that Garton’s remorse is "genuine".

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Dean Clark’s death has had a huge impact on his friends and family and no sentence will ever bring him back.

“They have shown incredible courage throughout the investigation and trial and I want to praise them for their bravery.

“I hope this sentence represents justice for them and will help them to move forward."



Investigation - police at the scnee in London Road, Clacton

“Craig Garton’s actions, fuelled by drink, have robbed Dean’s family of a future with him.

“It is clear he intended to do Dean harm. After failing to hit him once, he reversed and tried again.

“He will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”

She said "a moment of drink-fuelled" rage had caused "catastrophic consequences”.