SPORTS fanatics will be able to get back to Tendring's leisure centres from the end of this month.

Tendring Council said its centres will reopen in line with the Government's roadmap.

Outdoor grass sports pitches will be available to book in line with the requirements of each sport’s national body from March 29.

The council said that in keeping with the gradual relaxation of restrictions, the reopening of further leisure services is subject to the roadmap and may change depending on the situation.

Leisure centres are set to reopen from April 12, offering gym sessions, lane and family swimming plus junior swim lessons, and youth or disabled club activities.

Racket sports are also permitted for single households or bubbles, with the exception of squash.

From May 17, fitness classes will resume as will adult swim lessons, and the flume at Walton Lifestyles can be used again.

Racket sports are expected to be open under the rule of six, except squash – where national body guidance is awaited.

Kieran Charles, sports facilities and business manager, said the leisure team could not wait to get people back in the centres.

“It has been a very strange time for our staff, particularly while carrying out cleaning and building checks on empty pools and sports halls,” he said.

“Hopefully we will be able to reopen soon, and all of our Covid-secure measures remain in place – but please do check the signage in case of any changes made.

"In particular, I’d like to remind leisure centre users that sessions must be booked in advance, and of the need to wear a mask unless you are exercising."