PLANS have been submitted for nine homes instead of offices on farmland in Elmstead
Hills Residential Construction has applied to Tendring Council to build the homes, along with landscaping, car parking and associated infrastructure on land next to Grange Farm Bungalow in Clacton Road.
The 1.2-acre site already has permission for up to 929sqm of offices.
But the developer said a commercial use on the site is becoming "increasing difficult" after plans for the extension of the nearby Lanswood Park business park were approved.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by April 21.