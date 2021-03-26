THE Covid-19 infection rate has risen in Tendring - but the number of new deaths has fallen 80 per cent.
There were an additional 9 cases reported in the district on Thursday, bringing the number to 96 for the seven days to March 25, an increase of 118.2 per cent on the previous week.
The infection rate has risen from 28.7 just a week ago to 43.7 cases per 100,000 people - although the figure is massively below the 1,269 cases per 100,000 people recorded on January 8.
There was no Covid deaths reported in the district on Thursday. The total for the past seven days is just one - a decrease of 80 per cent on the previous week.
The total number of Covid deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started is 567.
Colchester has seen a decrease in the number of weekly cases, with 88 reported in the past seven days.
The infection rate in the borough is now 45.2 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 36.8 cases per 100,000 people.