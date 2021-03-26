Two-thirds of people in Tendring have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 83,151 people had received a vaccine jab by March 21 – equating to 68% of those aged 16 and over, according to the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those vaccinated, 68,935 were aged 50 or over – 92% of the age group.
It means 14,216 people aged between 16 and 49 have received a first dose of the vaccine.
The data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas across Tendring.
The proportion of residents prioritised for vaccinations, such as those aged over 55, is one factor that could affect vaccine coverage.
Areas with the highest coverage:
- Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken, with 77.6% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose
- Holland-on-Sea, 77.6%
- Frinton West & Kirby, 76.5%
Areas with the lowest coverage:
- Harwich Town & Dovercourt 56%
- Harwich Parkeston 58.5%
- Clacton Central, 60.4%
Across England, 23.7 million people had received their first dose of a vaccine by March 21, covering 52% of the population aged 16 and over.
That includes 18.3 million people aged 50 and over – 87% of the age group.
The figures also show that 1.6 million people have had a second dose of the jab.
A small number of people are not included due to their age being unknown.