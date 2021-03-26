STAFF at an estate agency firm took on a series of light-hearted challenges in a bid to raise hundreds of pounds for a good cause.
The team at Lamb & Co, in Station Road, Clacton, fulfilled several silly tasks with the hope of raising £500 for this year’s Comic Relief.
They were also encourage by the prospect of company business director, Callum Lamb, having to dress up as a woman if the funds were generated.
Through hot chilli tasting and donning lamb costumes, to getting in an ice bath and singing on the street, the employees raised £735 for charity.
A spokesman for Lamb & Co said: “We were overwhelmed with the amount of support from the public and local businesses.
“We are proud to say we exceeded the initial target raising a total of £735, all while giving people a much-needed laugh.”