A DOG owner who says a “heartless” poacher attempted to snatch her pooch has warned residents to be vigilant.

Nicole Hart, 22, lives in Pelham Close, Dovercourt, with her partner, six-month-old son and her beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Beau.

On Monday at 4pm, Beau was playing around in the back garden when their gate was opened by a man who was trying to call the black and white dog.

Later that evening Nicole was woken up when Beau started “going crazy” after their light sensor was triggered and she soon realised their gate had been forced open.

The next morning the mother-of-one noticed the lock on the side gate had been badly damaged and kicked in.

She then noticed blue chalk markings on her gate and wall before spotting similar markings scrawled across the front of her house.

Dog thieves have been known to use the scribbled method as a way of identifying homes with dogs so they can then remember who to target.

“These people have never experienced having the love you have for a pet,” said Nicole.

“They do not know how it can impact the entire family and it is upsetting they would try to take something that is not just an animal to someone.

“Our puppy is growing up with my son and she is like another child to me.

“These thieves must really be heartless and it makes me so upset and mad.

“This dog is our life and to know it could be happening around me upsets and disgusts me.”

Chalk Markings

Nicole has since contacted Essex Police and is waiting for a call from a community officer.

Nicole has now issued a warning to other dog owners in the area, urging them to be vigilant.

“I got in touch with the police and they reassured me there was going to me more patrols,” she said.

“People should watch out for their houses being marked.

“There has been a few houses in Pelham Close that have had markings on them and are being targeted.

“I would like to take the opportunity to make people aware so they will be more careful whilst this is still happening.”

The attempted theft of Nicole’s dog came just days after police launched a hunt for two dogs who had been stolen from homes in Essex.

It also follows the publication of data which revealed there had been 60 dog thefts last year.

So far this year officers have received at least five reports of stolen dogs, with all five coming from homes or gardens.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “It is important if you spot any activity which you believe to be suspicious, please report it to us immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101.