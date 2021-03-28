Essex's Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch has been named as the UK's most successful 'homefluencer' in a new influencer rich list.

DIY has been a go-to lockdown hobby for many, and Essex is leading the way for the influencers earning thousands for their social media content.

Maldon's Mrs Hinch earns an estimated £1 million a year, giving her the top spot of the UK list and second on the worldwide list created by GoCompare.

The expert cleaner earns an average of £17,200 every time she posts on Instagram to her four million followers, making her estimated annual income more than £1 million.

Reality TV and Influencers cashing in on their homes

Essex's reality stars clearly know how to style their homes, with eight of the top ten coming from the county.

1) Olivia and Alex Bowen

First on the list of reality stars are the Love Island runners-up, who earn a massive £168,400 a year from their @thebowenhome account.

2) Billie and Greg Shepherd

TOWIE alumni Billie and Greg Shepherd have nearly 400,000 followers earning them £102,000 a year.

3) Georgia Kousoulou

Another TOWIE to make the list. Georgia earns an estimated £72,000 by posting to nearly 300,000 followers.

5) Lucy Mecklenburgh

Fifth on the list is former TOWIE star and fitness guru Lucy, with over 210,000 followers she earns £55,000 a year.

6) Rochelle Humes

The presenter earns an estimated £50,000 from almost 200,000 followers.

8) Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett

Coming in eighth are the former Love Island and Towie stars who earn over £48,000 from their 185,000 followers.

9)Ferne McCann

Next up is another former TOWIE star with over 165,000 followers earning her a over £43,000 a year.

10) Lydia Rose Bright

With almost 150,000 followers, the former TOWIE star earns over £38,000 a year.