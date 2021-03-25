TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular publican dubbed Clacton’s oldest landlady after she died from coronavirus.

Barbara Day died on January 31 in Colchester Hospital at the age of 82 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The beloved mother, nan, and sibling had previously been considered healthy.

Her granddaughter Danielle Palmer, 34, says her death came as a shock to the family.

“We thought she would be all right because she perked up and I believe miracles can happen,” she said.

“We were having a laugh but then I got a phone call to say she had passed away.

“People don’t realise how bad coronavirus is until it gets someone in your family.”

Barbara, also known as Babs, had 13 siblings and was married to Ricky Day until he died 14 years ago.

She moved to Clacton in 1980 from London having worked at The Sutton Arms, which was owned by Arsenal player Frank McLintock.

She became a familiar face in the town as the landlady of the Caron House Hotel and the Crab and Pumpkin.

More recently she ran The Club, where she continued to work up until the national lockdown came into force.

“She grafted throughout her life and was always a publican and she just loved it, she loved being around people,” added Danielle.

“She was no ordinary nan and nobody would mess with her and if they did she would just scoop them out.

“But she would literally do anything for anyone and always wanted happiness."

Barbara, an animal lover who has been described as the “life and soul of the party”, was given a fitting send-off on Monday.

Leaving from outside The Club, a funeral procession led by horse and carriage took her to Weeley Crematorium.

Her family and friends wore pink clothing, which was her favourite colour.

Danielle said: “She thought she was the Queen and wanted an old fashioned funeral.

"It was beautiful and really emotional seeing people take off their hats as the procession went by.

"It was a really different funeral and I have never been to a funeral like it.

"She will be sadly missed.”

Barbara leaves behind son Wayne Scaffardi, daughter Kim Newland, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.