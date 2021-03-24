TWO "outdated" doctors surgeries could be moved to Clacton Hospital, paving the way for a new community-based healthcare facility.

NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said Ranworth Surgery, in Pier Avenue, and St James’ GP practices, in Wash Lane, have both "expressed a wish" to move from their current premises.

St James' caters for more 13,600 patients and Ranworth has more than 8,000 on its books.

The CCG, which is responsible for buying most of the health services in the area, said moving them into nearby Clacton Hospital would give them the opportunity to deliver primary care services from "new and more modern facilities".

Pam Green, chief officer at the CCG, said: “This is a marvellous opportunity to give a real boost to two of our local GP surgeries, resulting in new facilities and new services that will really benefit patients.

“It’s important though that people tell us what they think of these proposals, so we can get things right first time, so do please give us your feedback.”

She added that the relocation would also allow for the creation of a facility integrating community-based services at Clacton Hospital, such as diagnostics, physio and other therapies and outpatients, with those care services provided by both GP practices.

The CCG added: "No health care services would be lost as a result of the relocation, and the new facilities would offer an improved environment for patient care and a better working surroundings for staff."

"There are no plans to remove services from the local area - the CCG is looking to enhance the local primary care offer.

"The relocation of the existing practices is less than a mile away from their existing premises.

"We know there may be some concerns over relocating the practices, such as transportation and parking, so we would welcome your feedback on the proposals."

It added that by relocating to the hospital, both practices intend to enhance and expand their training facilities and increase recruitment and retention of staff.

A consultation on the plan has been launched and runs until May 3.

To have your say go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/58M77V5 or by calling 0800 389 6819.

If you would like to be involved in the process further email NEECCG.enquiries@nhs.net.