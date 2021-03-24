House prices increased slightly, by 0.5%, in Tendring in January, new figures show.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7.5% annual growth.
The average Tendring house price in January was £234,811, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on December.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East of England, where prices increased 0.7%, and Tendring outperformed the 0.5% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £16,000 – putting the area 16th among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in North Norfolk, where property prices increased on average by 14.1%, to £294,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Peterborough gained 1.7% in value, giving an average price of £199,000.