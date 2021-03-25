A VIGILANT resident bravely confronted two men who reportedly attempted to steal his tools and a gearbox he had been working on during lockdown.

Simon Rollings, 48, has lived in Seymour Avenue, Jaywick, for more than 20 years and acts as the area’s neighbourhood watchman.

Last Thursday a white van suspiciously pulled up outside his property at about 5pm, before a man left the vehicle and walked straight into his garden.

He has been described to Essex Police as having olive skin, short, dark hair and a stubble beard, and being about 6ft tall and of medium build.

In CCTV footage seen by the Gazette, Mr Rollings, who also runs a security firm, is then seen confronting the man as he hastily tries to leave.

Another man, described as having olive skin and being about 6ft tall and slightly bald with excess weight, then exited the vehicle and walked up to the Jaywick resident before a seemingly heated discussion took place.

According to Mr Rollings, the incident occurred when he spotted the first man holding his tow bar and gearbox in his hands, which he had left in his garden.

Once he was disturbed, he is reported to have dropped the items before trying to flee.

Mr Rollings said: “The driver came up to me claiming the police and the council had told them to drive around and clean up scrap metal, even from people’s gardens.

“I was getting angry, and they started swearing at me, so I asked them to leave because they had trespassed on my property.

“I was on my own, but I was not going to let this happen. Had they of taken the bits I was rebuilding it would have been about £850 to replace.”

Mr Rollings, who often repurposes scrap items before selling them in aid of charity, has urged residents to be vigilant.

“These vans are targeting areas where police do not patrol, so people need to know," he added.

“I feel they will do anything to get money if they think they can get away with it, and it makes me worry.

“These thieves are stealing from the vulnerable and do not understand how selfish it is."

Essex Police is now investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called with reports of an attempted metal theft from a property in Seymour Avenue, in Jaywick, shortly before 5pm on Thursday 18 March.

"The victim reported two men in his front garden, one of whom picked up a gearbox which the victim had been working on.

"When the victim asked what the group was doing, he was told they had been instructed to pick up disused metal in the area.

"When the victim asked the man to put the gearbox down, the men became aggressive but left in a white Iveco van.

"The first man is described as having olive skin, short, dark hair, a stubble beard, about 6ft tall and of medium build. He was wearing a grey fleece and black tracksuit bottoms.

"The second man is described as having olive skin, about 6ft tall, slightly bald, with excess weight. He was wearing a white top with black trousers."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call 101 and cite 42/49964/21