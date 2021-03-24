TOURISM bosses on the north Essex coast are hoping for a bumper season after Government advisors warned overseas holidays are “extremely unlikely” this summer.

The hospitality industry along the coast and further inland was hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

But after Government scientists warned that foreign holidays are unlikely this summer due to risk of travellers bringing coronavirus variants back to the UK, businesses on the Sunshine Coast are hoping to bounce back.

Clacton Pier is among those expecting to reopen from April 12 and its directors are hoping to see people flock to enjoy the entertainment on offer.

Billy Ball, managing director of the pier, said as things stand at the moment there is a great deal of uncertainty about taking foreign holidays this summer.

“While we are all looking forward to getting away for a break it does seem like a holiday in the UK may be the best bet for this year,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the hospitality and leisure industry would welcome families and the extra income that will be generated after what has been a difficult past 12 months or so.

“This country does have a lot to offer and with some businesses teetering on the brink they will be hoping that it will be a bumper summer for them – and we are certainly looking forward to people flocking to the Tendring coast and Clacton Pier.

“Many had to abandon the idea of foreign holidays last year, enjoyed the experience of a break in their own country and have opted to repeat that this time around.

“It really could be just the boost we need to help us get back on our feet and we are certainly ready to welcome back customers with open arms.”

Jason Smedley, owner of Clacton’s Royal Hotel, added: “We do feel sorry for the whole country and I’m sure there are people who would like to go abroad, but we do expect to see a bumper summer here.

“Last year we saw a lot of people coming to us and they really enjoyed an English holiday.

“One customer’s son asked his parents whether they could go on holiday in England as well every year rather than always going to Cyprus.”

Fines of up to £5,000 are coming into force next week for people who leave the UK to travel abroad without good reason.

The latest changes, which come into force on Monday, put restrictions on leaving the UK without a “reasonable excuse”.

There is also a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing to fill in a travel declaration form, giving person details and reason for travel, for those planning to leave the UK.

Exemptions also apply, including for those needing to travel for work, study, or for legal obligations.