THE heroics of nurses must never be forgotten, according to an event planner preparing to honour NHS staff.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic key workers such as doctors, nurses and care home employees have been heralded for consistently going above and beyond.

Their inspiring efforts were applauded on a weekly basis throughout the first national lockdown in a spirit-lifting show of appreciation.

But Don Quinn, from Colchester, who is the co-ordinator of the Forget Me Not Campaign, is concerned the sacrifices of nurses may be forgotten after the crisis is over.

He said: “During the first lockdown the whole nation seemed to be behind our NHS staff.

“We had doorstep clapping, Captain Tom, and lots of fundraising for the NHS.

“But as soon as we see some sunshine ahead, our frontline, exhausted, traumatised and poorly paid staff could be forgotten.

“Let’s not let that happen.”

In a bid to ensure nurses continue to feel the appreciation of the public, Mr Quinn has organised a glittering gala dinner in their honour.

The event, which will take place on October 22 at Colchester’s prestigious Moot Hall, will boast gourmet food and entertainment.

But the bash will not be open to regular residents but will instead see them purchase a ticket on behalf of a nurse.

“The gala night for nurses heralds the start of a campaign to remember all our nurses throughout the years to come,” added Mr Quinn.

“I know you have been suffering under lockdown but they have worked until exhaustion saving lives.

“Our frontline nursing staff are some of the most underpaid workers within the NHS and so they now need practical help as well as our good wishes.”

All the profits from the gala dinner will be donated to the Royal College of Nursing Foundation which supports nurses across the country.

Tickets can be purchased at foodanddrinkfestivalsuk.co.uk.