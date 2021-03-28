THE Government is easing England's lockdown measures tomorrow.

From tomorrow coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed as part of the national roadmap out of lockdown.

Meeting others outdoors

People will be able to meet outdoors either in a group of six from any number of households, or in a group of any size from up to two households.

Each household can include existing support bubbles if eligible.

Changes to sports/exercise

Formally organised outdoor sports with any number of people will be able to take place as outdoor sports venues and facilities will be able to reopen.

Childcare and supervised activities will be allowed outdoors for all children.

Formally organised parent and child groups will be able to take place outdoors for up to 15 attendees.

Children under the age of five will not be not counted in this number.

Previously, people could only leave home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee or picnic with their household or support bubble, or with one person outside their household.

Shielding changes

From April 1, people who have been identified as clinically extremely vulnerable will no longer be advised to shield.

However, the clinically extremely vulnerable should continue to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

A Government spokesman said: "It is important that you continue to keep the number of social interactions that you have low and try to limit the amount of time you spend in settings where you are unable to maintain social distancing.

"If you are in this group, you will previously have received a letter from the NHS or from your GP telling you this."

Contact your local authority or speak to your GP if you have any concerns.

When will further lockdown measures be eased?

The Government has proposed the opening of non-essential retail, personal care premises such as hairdressers and nail salons no earlier than April 12.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms will also reopen (but only for use by people on their own or in household groups); as will most outdoor attractions and settings including outdoor hospitality venues, zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas.

Self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets, where indoor facilities are not shared with other households, can also reopen.

To find out more visit, gov.uk.