LOCALS are celebrating after raising enough cash to save their village’s last pub.

The Manor, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, was shut at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Villagers launched the Manor Reborn community benefit society to save it after the landlord drew up plans to turn it into a five-bedroom home.

Councillors approved an application for the 250-year-old pub, previously known as the Ship, to be listed as an asset of community value, giving locals time to raise the cash to buy it.

The community benefit society has hit its £400,000 in just eight weeks by selling shares.

It smashed its minimum target of raising £315,000 by yesterday following a flurry of support in the past week.

Paul Withams, from the group, said: “We have been blown away by the strength of support.

“This is not just about the village - it’s about something people in the wider community really value.

“The pub has been here hundreds of years and people appreciate it - they don’t want to lose that history.

“One couple in Holland-on-Sea donated £2,000 from their holiday fund becasue they couldn’t go away this year.

“One chap used to like coming here with his wife, who sadly passed away last year.

“He couldn’t bear the idea of it closing and wanted to do whatever he could to save it.”

Mr Withams said more than 410 people have bought a share in the community pub.

“That’s 410 careful new owners,” he added.

“The response we have had makes us confident it will be a huge success.”