ROTARIANS joined forces with anti-litter campaigners to clear waste - including a car wheel - thrown into bushes and trees in Walton.
Frinton Rotary Club members joined the Wallys group to pick up rubbish on the reen and spinney off Clays Road.
They collected seven black bags of rubbish and a car wheel.
"It was heart-breaking to see so much rubbish in such a small area," said Rotarian Trevor Sparks.
"Most of the litter had been thrown into the bushes and trees off the pathways.
"It was mainly plastic bottles, sweet wrappers and drinks cans. The car wheel was a surprise.
"We look forward to working with Wallys again and encourage the community in general to fight the litter menace."