ENTERTAINMENT industry workers will be organising "one of the first" music festivals in the country after lockdown to help them bounce back from Covid-19.

The free Bounceback Music Festival will take place at Plough Corner Playing Fields, in Little Clacton, on the June 5.

It will be raising cash for Backup, which has been helping audio and lighting engineers, riggers, camera crew and others who are less visible in the music industry throughout the lockdown.

The festival is the idea of Peter Lucken, who has been an audio engineer for more than 30 years.

Like many of his colleagues, has not had any work for over a year due to the lockdown.

Peter said: "We want to work, and as many of our regular clients have postponed or cancelled their events for 2021 due to the uncertainties of Covid 19 restrictions, we decided to bite the bullet and organise our own.

"The event industry, specifically outdoor events, has been effectively non-existent for over a year, and the money raised at the event will go to the charity to help freelance technicians who have been left high and dry.

"Much of the media reporting has focussed on venues and performers, but every performance also relies on teams of backstage crew members who are often forgotten as by definition they stay out of the scene.

"This will be one of the country's first music events of 2021 and will be free admission.

"Performers and crew are offering their services free of charge and the public will be asked to make donations via the festival’s Justgiving crowdfunding page."

He added that the festival will be compliant with Covid-19 guidance and will be a chance for families to get out and enjoy themselves.

The child-friendly festival will include a light show, entertainers, magicians, bands, food and drink.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bouncebackfestival.