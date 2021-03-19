VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews were called to the aid of two sailors after their motor cruiser was left stranded in strong winds.
Harwich RNLI's Atlantic class inshore lifeboat launched to the aid of the pair, in the River Orwell, near Pin Mill, following a request from the UK Coastguard.
The motor cruiser had become fouled on a yacht’s mooring.
A spokesman for the crew said: "Arriving on scene it became clear that it would be hazardous to try and transfer someone from the motor cruiser to the lifeboat, due to the low visibility, strong northerly wind and tide, combined with the shallow water around casualty.
"After checking on the welfare of the two people aboard the casualty vessel, who were well, had suitable provisions, and in no immediate danger, it was decided the safest option was for the two people to stay aboard their motor cruiser and wait for the tide.
"As an extra precaution it was arranged for regular radio welfare check-ins be made during the night with UK Coastguard.
"Once satisfied the two occupants were safe, and they had done all they could, the RNLI Harwich volunteers returned to station, where the lifeboat was made ready for service."
The incident happened at about 8.40pm on Tuesday, March 16.