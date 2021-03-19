A VIRTUAL exhibition showcasing plans to create a new dual-carriageway linking the A133 and A120 launches on Monday.

The £70 million road is being built in conjunction with the creation of a 9,000 home new town which is set to be built between Greenstead and Wivenhoe.

Funded through the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, the new link road will support the creation of the new garden community, providing a 50mph road enabling drivers to gain easy access to the A120 and A12.

The scheme will also see cycling, walking and bridleway connections, which will ultimately form part of the new community as its masterplan is developed.

Due to be completed by 2024, in line with the first homes of the garden community, the 2.5km road is planned to leave the A133 east of Essex University, joining the A120 east of Bromley Road.

David Finch, Essex County Council’s leader, said: “The new link will, of course, support the new garden community but the benefits of the scheme are much wider.

“Helping traffic to more easily access strategic roads like the A120 and A12, which are designed for heavier traffic, can ease congestion on more local roads.”

“Plus, when you factor in the planned and associated rapid transit system, which formed part of the successful HIF bid and will be accessible from a transport hub located off the Link Road, there is the opportunity to really reduce the need to have to travel by car into Colchester itself.”

Alongside the exhibition, visitors to the website will also be able to find out more about the planning application process and how to participate.

Mr Finch added: “The website includes an explanation of some of the documents and evidence that will be submitted as part of the application and how members of the public can participate and give their views during the planning consultation.”

To view the online exhibition, visit essex.gov.uk/link-road-and-rapid-transit.