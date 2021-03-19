Three in five people in Tendring have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 74,380 people had received a vaccine jab by March 14 – equating to 61% of those aged 16 and over, according to the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those vaccinated, 58,038 were aged 55 or over – 90% of the age group.
It means 16,342 people aged between 16 and 54 have received a first dose of the vaccine.
The data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas across Tendring.
The proportion of residents prioritised for vaccinations, such as those aged over 55, is one factor that could affect vaccine coverage.
Areas with the highest coverage:
1) Holland-on-Sea, with 72.2% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose
2) Frinton West & Kirby, 71.2%
3) Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken, 69.7%
Areas with the lowest coverage:
1) Harwich Town & Dovercourt, 47.4%
2) Harwich Parkeston, 49.6%
3) Elmstead Market & Ardleigh, 52.7%
Across England, 20.7 million people had received their first dose of a vaccine by March 14, covering 45% of the population aged 16 and over.
That includes 14.5 million people aged 55 and over – 85% of the age group.
A small number of people are not included due to their age being unknown.
The Government has pledged to offer vaccinations to everyone aged over 50 by the end of April.