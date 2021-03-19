COUNCIL bosses have approved plans to list a community-run pub as an "asset of community value".

The Jaywick Sands Revival group took on the Never Say Die pub, in Broadway, Jaywick, after it was shut for good due to the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

The community interest company was granted a five-year lease for the pub in July and has continued to operate as a community hub supporting a food, clothes and baby bank during the lockdown.

It submitted an application to Tendring Council for the pub to be listed as an asset of community value, which was approved by council leaders on Friday.

It means that if the property is put up for sale, the council must be notified and community groups have six weeks to register their intent to bid for the asset and have six months to raise the money, reach agreement or bid for the property.

"The Jaywick Sands Revival CIC, who have submitted the nomination, is a very worthwhile venture.

"They're already doing the work now - they're valuable to the Jaywick community,

Council leader Neil Stock added: "We have approved a few of these applications for asset of community value and this is another one for that list.

"I look forward seeing what happens here."

Jaywick Sands Revival hopes to expand its services by organising a local football club, get fit sessions and a cafe for the elderly, along with local events and an annual street party.

A spokesman said: “The owner had no intention of reopening. We saw this as a tragedy as this pub was a local institution and well used by the local community.

“The pandemic has further increased the need for our services, especially regarding the food, clothes and hygiene bank as many people has been furloughed and lost their jobs locally and therefore need more assistance.”