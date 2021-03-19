A CLACTON resident has praised a grant which will save him up to £300 on heating bills after living in freezing conditions.

John Davies took advantage of Essex County Council’s Green Homes Grant and has encouraged others to get involved.

Mr Davies, a retired senior hotel officer, had external wall insulation fitted onto his Clacton home.

After a long and decorated career aboard some of the world’s biggest ocean liners, John and his wife decided to move to Essex 14 years ago to be closer to their two daughters.

Shortly after moving, he was taken aback by how cold his new property was.

He said: “As my house was built in the 1930s, it only had a single skin on the top floor. This meant that it was impossible to retain any heat through the winter.

“My wife and I would struggle to get warm, and we would sit in the front room with blankets over us. No matter how much we tried, the house would be so cold.”

The external wall insulation Image: Warren Page / Essex County Council)

Now living with his beloved dog, Mr Davies approached the council to see if he could take advantage of the funding on offer.

His external wall insulation comprises of an insulation layer fixed to the existing exterior wall of a property, which is finished with a protective render or decorative finish.

Alongside helping the property to retain more warmth, the works will reduce both heating bills and carbon emissions.

Mr Davies added: “As the weather is now getting warmer I haven’t noticed too much change, but the site manager informed me that the insulation could reduce my bills by around £300 a year.

“I’m looking forward to being more comfortable in the winter. It’s also nice to be doing my bit for the environment.”

Homeowners with a low income and energy efficiency rating can apply for the funding to warm their homes for less and tackle climate change until June 30.

They can contact Aran Insulation for more details on 01284 812 520.