PARK bosses have addressed the ‘unusual activity’ in Maldon town as filming begins for a TV series.

The Essex Serpent, an AppleTV+ series adaptation of Sarah Perry's 2016 novel of the same name, will be partly filming in the district for the next few weeks.

Residents have noticed a large marquee in Promenade Park and the situation has been addressed by Maldon District Council.

A council spokesman said: “We are delighted that the production company has chosen the Maldon District as one of their locations for a new six-part drama.

“We have an enviable reputation for being extremely film friendly and this production follows in the footsteps of many others who have filmed here.

“They will be operating in line with the Government’s guidelines which legally permits them to undertake Covid-secure film and television production.

“They have a sizeable base on Promenade Park, and they will minimise any disruption during their filming and ensure safety can be maintained at all times.

“We would remind everyone that while this is clearly exciting, social distancing must still be maintained at all times.”

The coach park will be closed for the duration of their stay in March but alternative parking including for Blue Badge holders is available in the park as normal.

The series follows newly widowed Cora, played by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes who, having been released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

The book depicts Cora as a keen amateur naturalist with no patience for religion or superstition, who is immediately enthralled and convinced that what the local people think is a magical beast may be a previously undiscovered species.

The series will also include award-winning actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in various Marvel films, who will play the role of Will Ransome.