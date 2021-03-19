THE number if new Covid-19 cases in Tendring has fallen almost 20 per cent in the past week.
There were an additional 12 Covid cases reported in the district on Thursday, bringing the number to 44 for the seven days to March 18, a decrease of 9 (-17 per cent) on the previous week.
The infection rate has fallen to 23.3 cases per 100,000 people - down from a high of 1,269 on January 8.
There was one Covid death reportedin the district on Thursday, bringing the total for the seven days to March 18 to five - a decrease of 28.6 per cent on the previous week.
That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 566.
In comparison, Colchester has seen 89 cases in the past week – or 45.7 cases per 100,000 people. The Essex average is 33.4 cases per 100,000 people.